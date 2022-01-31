The Poland Under-21 international will provide competition for skipper James Tavernier

Rangers have completed the signing of Polish defender Mateusz Zukowski on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Lechia Gdansk, subject to international clearance.

The 20 year-old right-back joins the Light Blues for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, subject to a successful application for a work permit.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zukowski - capped four times by Poland Under-21s - has gained top flight-experience in the Ekstraklasa and was part of the Lechia squad that won the Polish Cup in 2019.

He will now provide competition for captain James Tavernier in the full-back area after Nathan Patterson’s club-record transfer to Everton earlier this month.

Speaking after signing his contract, Zukowski told the Rangers website: “I am delighted to join Rangers and to make this next step in my career.

“I have been so impressed with everything I have seen and heard about Rangers and to join a club of this size is fantastic for me.

“I look forward to meeting my teammates and to making my debut in front of the supporters as soon as I can.”

Light Blues manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted he has been actively searching for Patterson’s replacement.

The Dutchman stated: “I am really pleased that we have been able to add Mateusz to our squad.

“We knew when Nathan left at the start of the month that we would need cover in the right full-back area, and it is great we have been able to find someone of Mateusz’ quality.

“He will be able to learn so much from our captain and I hope to see him develop further as a player here at Rangers.”

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson reckons Zukowski “fits the profile” Rangers have been searching for.

He added: “As part of our transfer strategy this window we wanted to recruit a young, right full-back who we see high potential in to further develop.

“Mateusz absolutely fits the profile that we were looking for in the market and we are all looking forward to working with him. He is a determined character and I know how excited he is to come here.

“Our scouting network in Europe have tracked him intently and we are pleased that Mateusz has now become a Rangers player today.”

Meanwhile, Rangers outcast Brandon Barker has reportedly held talks with Hibernian over a return to Easter Road.

Rangers winger Brandon Barker has fallen out of favour at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

The 25-year-old has made just one appearance against Stirling Albion this season and has been regularly left out of the Gers matchday squad under Van Bronckhorst.

Barker has been linked with a move away from Ibrox since the beginning of the month and the winger could finally depart in search of much-needed game time with a move back to the capital club.