WhoScored.com rated the Light Blues defender as the league’s overall best performer with Celtic’s David Turnbull in second place

Rangers captain James Tavernier has been rated as the Scottish Premiership’s best player so far this season, according to new rating system WhoScored.com.

Using their own unique algorithm, the football analysts website rates each player based on every event recorded in the game calculated live automatically. All events are valued based on a researched perception of the effect on the outcome of the match.

WhoScored.com told Sky Sports that the Light Blues skipper is the player who came out on top overall after 20 top-flight fixtures.

Rangers captain James Tavernier played his 300th game for the club.

The 30-year-old defender boasts impressive statistics in recent seasons and has continued his impressive form by ranking second for key passes made with 61 this season.

Tavernier currently has four assists more than any other player in the league with 10 - in addition to his four goals, which combines for an overall rating of 7.79.

African Cup of Nations-bound Joe Aribo currently sits in second with a score of 7.39 with Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos back in third at 7.28.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is rated as the second top player overall behind Tavernier in Scotland with an overall rating of 7.75.

Celtic's David Turnbull has opened up on how his manager Ange Postecoglou is giving him pointers over his penchant for shooting. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

That is largely down to the number of key passes made (73) - more than any Premiership player.