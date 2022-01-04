Rangers captain James Tavernier has been rated as the Scottish Premiership’s best player so far this season, according to new rating system WhoScored.com.
Using their own unique algorithm, the football analysts website rates each player based on every event recorded in the game calculated live automatically. All events are valued based on a researched perception of the effect on the outcome of the match.
WhoScored.com told Sky Sports that the Light Blues skipper is the player who came out on top overall after 20 top-flight fixtures.
The 30-year-old defender boasts impressive statistics in recent seasons and has continued his impressive form by ranking second for key passes made with 61 this season.
Tavernier currently has four assists more than any other player in the league with 10 - in addition to his four goals, which combines for an overall rating of 7.79.
African Cup of Nations-bound Joe Aribo currently sits in second with a score of 7.39 with Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos back in third at 7.28.
Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is rated as the second top player overall behind Tavernier in Scotland with an overall rating of 7.75.
That is largely down to the number of key passes made (73) - more than any Premiership player.
Full-back Anthony Ralston (7.64) and Benfica loanee Felipa Jota (7.48) are behind Turnbull in the Hoops’ rankings.
As for St Mirren, Republic of Ireland star Conor McCarthy is rated as their top player with a 7.07 rating, sharing joint-15th in the overall rankings.