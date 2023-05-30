Rangers have completed the signing of defender Dujon Sterling from Chelsea on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The versatile full-back has signed a pre-contract agreement that will see him officially join up with Michael Beale’s first-team squad on July 1 as he becomes the Englishman’s second summer addition following Kieran Dowell’s arrival last week.

23-year-old Sterling joined the Blues academy set-up at the age of 8 and worked his way up through the club’s youth ranks before making his senior debut against Nottingham Forest in an EFL cup tie in September 2017 under Antonio Conte.

The Londoner has since gained valuable experience during loan spells at Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and most recently Stoke City in the EFL Championship.

Having represented England at various youth levels including at under-20s, Sterling will compete with the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Borna Barisic, John Souttar and Ben Davies for a regular starting spot.

Commenting on his decision to move to Ibrox, Sterling said: “I am really excited to come to such a big club, there’s a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled. We were on the same wavelength, he believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come.”

Gers boss Michael beale was delighted to strengthen his defensive options for next season, stating: “I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers, he is an exciting young player who, I’m sure, will be a great addition to our squad. He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers.”