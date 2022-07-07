The Croatian international is expected to sign a three-year-deal with the Ibrox club.

Rangers-bound Antonio Colak has been compared to club legend Ally McCoist ahead of completing his move to Ibrox.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped three times by Croatia, is set to finalise a £1.8million transfer to the Glasgow giants after completing his medical this afternoon.

Former Light Blues midfielder Robert Prytz has likened Colak’s playing style to that of all-time Gers record goalscorer McCoist as Giovanni van Bronckhorst closes in on his first major summer signing.

Antonio Colak is a key target for Rangers. (Photo by ANDREAS HILLERGREN/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

German-born Colak left PAOK’s training camp in the Netherlands on Wednesday after both clubs finally agreed on a fee and Prytz reckons it is a very good piece of business by his old club.

The ex-Sweden international watched Colak on several occasions during his loan spell at Malmo last season and claims the Allsvenskan champions were desperate for him to return on a permanent deal.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Prytz said: “I expect Colak to do really well at Ibrox. I saw a lot of him last year when he was at Malmo and I think he’ll fit into the Scottish game very well.

“It’s always dangerous to compare players with other players, but he’s more of a McCoist-type striker rather than a target man.”

“Colak was strong, he could link up play and he was a good goalscorer as well. But he has decent skill too — he has no issue being part of the build-up.

“Colak was consistent and ended the season Malmo’s top scorer as they won the league title on goal difference.

“He scored twice at Ibrox to help get Malmo into the Champions League group stages, which would have made the club a lot of money.

“But although they were keen to keep Colak they wouldn’t meet the asking price — so their loss is Rangers’ gain. He’s good with both feet and he can be used as a focal point for the team as well.

“Colak is pretty strong too. The league in Sweden is as physical a test as the Premiership, and he showed he was never fazed by that side of the game.

“He could take a tackle and be competitive while he was here. Colak’s very good around the penalty box. A lot of the goals he scored in Sweden were really decent finishes.”

Colak is a familiar face to Rangers fans having scored twice to help eliminate his new side in Champions League qualifying at Ibrox last summer.