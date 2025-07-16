A roundup of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer headlines on the current rumour mill.

Both Celtic and Rangers have gotten stuck into the summer transfer window so far and we can expect more business from both Glasgow sides as the weeks go on.

There is still plenty of time for the clubs to bolster their squads with new signings, while further player sales cannot be ruled out either.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for both Celtic and Rangers as we hit the midway mark of the week.

Club chairman says Rangers have signed ‘bargain’ transfer

Rangers announced the signing of Emmanuel Fernandez at the start of the month and the chairman of his former club believes the Light Blues have come away with a ‘bargain’ deal. They also reportedly beat an unnamed Italian side to his signature, according to Peterborough United’s Darragh MacAnthony.

Fernandez is highly regarded by those at the Posh and he arrives at Ibrox ready to ‘kickstart his career’, in his own words.

“Rangers is one of the biggest clubs in Britain. I'm not a Rangers fan, but at the end of the day it is a massive football club. We knew Rangers were in for him. Russell had tipped off the manager that he was on their radar,” MacAnthony said on an episode of Up the Poshcast.

“Barry had been working on it for five weeks. But here's the thing, there was an Italian club that just got promoted from Serie B that were also at the table bidding, in the many bidders.

“Here's what will blow your mind. A lot of recruitment now is data driven. If you look at the data sites and look at centre halves under 24 that have 68-plus percent aerial win rate, Manny is way up there.

“Throw in the fact people would watch the Everton game in the cup, the Birmingham game at Wembley. You look at Manny in those games. I think Manny will kill it in Scotland. I think Rangers have got a bargain and we'll make millions more.”

Celtic winger ‘not a target’ for English club

Celtic winger Yang Hyun-Jun is reportedly not the subject of an official signing attempt from English side Norwich City.

According to Pink Un, the Canaries ‘are not currently pursuing a deal’ for the South Korean. The 23-year-old as reportedly emerged on their radar and while they have ‘watched him’ in the lead up to the summer window, he is not currently a direct transfer target, despite recent reports.

The outlet claims that instead, of Hyun-Jun, Norwich are targeting Pape Diallo from Ligue 1 side Metz.

Norwich City are not currently pursuing a deal for Celtic winger Yang Hyun-Jun, but Metz's Pape Diallo remains firmly in their sights. The club are currently in negotiations with the French outfit, which are yet to reach an agreement but have been ‘continuing to progress’ over recent days.

Diallo had previously been linked with a move to rivals Watford but Norwich are confident they can sway him in their direction ahead of the new Championship season.