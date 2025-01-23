Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rangers star has been linked with other clubs like Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Rangers have seemingly spelled the exit rules for a star in demand this January transfer window, amid Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday interest.

The Light Blues have made one signing in the form of central defender Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille. There could be more incomings but focus will be on Thursday’s Europa League tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford for now.

In the background, they are also working on exits out of the club with Kieran Dowell and Cyriel Dessers amongst those in the frame for a move. Alex Lowry has already left on a permanent basis for England to join Wycombe and another player could join him in moving to England.

Rabbit Matondo has been touted as an option for a clutch of clubs in the English Championship including Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday. It appeared as though Coventry City were set to win the race for him and sign him on a loan deal.

However, it is a deal that has seemingly hit the skids. According to The Telegraph, “Matondo has been in talks over a move to Coventry City but negotiations have stalled over bonus payments/add-ons, with work to do to get deal completed.” It leaves the Welsh international in a state of flux.

It also tells other clubs like Sunderland Sheffield Wednesday who could look to hijack the deal if reported interest remains that Rangers will want a healthy dose of bonuses and add-ons in any deal. Speaking after leaving Matondo out of a 3-0 win over Aberdeen, boss Philippe Clement said: “I cannot give any update about loans, players going or not until something is concrete and it's not the case for the moment.

"I can say about Rabbi that I made a choice, a sportive choice to put two young lads because I think they are performing - for the moment - better."