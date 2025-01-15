Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Welsh international doesn’t look as if he has a future at Ibrox under Philippe Clement

Out-of-favour Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has been linked with a January move to an unnamed European club, according to reports.

The 12-time capped Wales international, who has spent a lengthy period on the season sidelined with a hamstring injury, is expected to leave Ibrox this month on an initial loan deal with an option-to-buy clause in the region of £2 million.

Matondo recently returned from a spell on the treatment table but has been limited to just eight appearances across all competitions so far this term and has found regular minutes hard to come by under-pressure boss Philippe Clement following the re-emergence of Ianis Hagi.

He is now understood to be close to completing a continental move, with the 24-year-old speedster the subject of ‘advanced interest’ from Serie A clubs Torino and Lecce as well as English Championship duo Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Football Insider transfer specialist Pete O’Rourke has informed his followers on social media site X: “An unnamed European club have agreed a loan deal with Rangers for winger Rabbi Matondo. Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have also made enquiries for the Wales international.”

The former Manchester City youngster - who joined the Light Blues from Germany outfit Schalke in the summer of 2022 - has two goals and three assists to his name this season, with all but one of those goal involvements coming back in August prior to his injury setback. He remains contracted to the Gers until 2026.

Primarily used as a left winger during his time in Govan, Matondo is also equally capable of playing on the right flank but it now appears his future lies elsewhere. News of his impending departure comes after the player narrowly missed out on a transfer to Norwich City in the final hours of the summer window.

He was previously linked strongly with Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers and Matondo’s exit is likely to free up funds for Clement to utilise later this month.