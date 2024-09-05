Rangers' £31.4m squad market value after buying Connor Barron and summer signings
With the summer transfer window now having concluded, Rangers - along with every other club in the Scottish Premiership - will have to utilise what they have at their disposal until January rolls around.
In this piece, we’ll look at each individual player on Rangers’ senior team books and examine their market value, according to Transfermarkt. Additionally, we’ll also tally up the values of each player and give you a total squad market value.
Rangers brought plenty of new faces to the Ibrox Stadium in the summer, including Connor Barron, Mohamed Diame and Nedim Bajrami. Despite this, they also let several players leave the club - the most notable of which were Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers and Scott Wright. How will this have affected the Gers’ overall squad value?
According to Transfermarkt, the most valuable member of Rangers’ squad is Vaclav Cerny, who has an estimated market value of £5.9 million. On loan from Wolfsburg, Cerny has played in six games for the Light Blues so far this season, scoring a single goal and notching up two assists.
Rangers Transfermarkt values
Jack Butland: £2.5 million
Liam Kelly: £674,000
Robin Propper: £2.5 million
John Souttar: £2.5 million
Leon King: £674,000
Clinton Nsiala: £169,000
Leon Balogun: £126,000
Ridvan Yilmaz: £4.2 million
Jefte: £674,000
James Tavernier: £5.5 million
Dujon Sterling: £3.4 million
Neraysho Kasanwirjo: £1.5 million
Adam Devine: £210,000
Nicolas Raskin: £5.5 million
Mohamed Diame: £3.4 million
Connor Barron: £843,000
Cole McKinnon: £169,000
Nedim Bajrami: £3.8 million
Tom Lawrence: £2.1 million
Ianis Hagi: £1.7 million
Kieran Dowell: £1.3 million
Alex Lowry: £295,000
Rabbi Matondo: £2.5 million
Vaclav Cerny: £5.9 million
Oscar Cortes: £3 million
Ross McCausland: £1.3 million
Danilo: £5 million
Cyriel Dessers: £3.8 million
Hamza Igamane: £843,000
Total squad value: £31.4 million