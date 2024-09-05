Rangers' £31.4m squad market value after buying Connor Barron and summer signings

Connor Barron playing for Rangers. | Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, let’s take a look at Rangers’ total squad value.

With the summer transfer window now having concluded, Rangers - along with every other club in the Scottish Premiership - will have to utilise what they have at their disposal until January rolls around.

In this piece, we’ll look at each individual player on Rangers’ senior team books and examine their market value, according to Transfermarkt. Additionally, we’ll also tally up the values of each player and give you a total squad market value.

Rangers brought plenty of new faces to the Ibrox Stadium in the summer, including Connor Barron, Mohamed Diame and Nedim Bajrami. Despite this, they also let several players leave the club - the most notable of which were Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers and Scott Wright. How will this have affected the Gers’ overall squad value?

According to Transfermarkt, the most valuable member of Rangers’ squad is Vaclav Cerny, who has an estimated market value of £5.9 million. On loan from Wolfsburg, Cerny has played in six games for the Light Blues so far this season, scoring a single goal and notching up two assists.

Rangers Transfermarkt values

Jack Butland: £2.5 million

Liam Kelly: £674,000

Robin Propper: £2.5 million

John Souttar: £2.5 million

Leon King: £674,000

Clinton Nsiala: £169,000

Leon Balogun: £126,000

Ridvan Yilmaz: £4.2 million

Jefte: £674,000

James Tavernier: £5.5 million

Dujon Sterling: £3.4 million

Neraysho Kasanwirjo: £1.5 million

Adam Devine: £210,000

Nicolas Raskin: £5.5 million

Mohamed Diame: £3.4 million

Connor Barron: £843,000

Cole McKinnon: £169,000

Nedim Bajrami: £3.8 million

Tom Lawrence: £2.1 million

Ianis Hagi: £1.7 million

Kieran Dowell: £1.3 million

Alex Lowry: £295,000

Rabbi Matondo: £2.5 million

Vaclav Cerny: £5.9 million

Oscar Cortes: £3 million

Ross McCausland: £1.3 million

Danilo: £5 million

Cyriel Dessers: £3.8 million

Hamza Igamane: £843,000

Total squad value: £31.4 million