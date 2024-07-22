Newcastle United's midfielder Anthony Gordon (L) vies with Rangers' midfielder Ianis Hagi during a pre-season game last summer | AFP via Getty Images

Reports in Romania suggest that Ianis Hagi’s representatives are in talks with an Italian club and terms have been agreed

Ianis Hagi looks poised to leave Rangers on a permanent basis this summer after agreeing terms on an emotional return to Italian club Fiorentina, according to reports.

The Romanian outcast has been widely expected to leave Ibrox after returning from his underwhelming loan spell at La Liga side Deportivo Alaves last season and the playmaker now looks to be edging closer towards the exit door. Hagi’s agent had been particularly vocal about finding his client a new club and jokingly offered to cover the costs of a transfer away from Rangers to get him playing regular first-team football elsewhere.

Despite impressing at the Euros with his country, a clear pathway to Philippe Clement’s starting XI has been blocked for the 25-year-old and the attacking midfielder is now he is planning to reignite his career in Serie A. However, it remains to be seen if Fiorentina will meet the Gers’ asking price.

Romanian outlet Sport pe Surse claim Hagi has 'agreed' a salary worth €1m-per-year with his former club, where he spent two years during his youth days between 2016 and 2018 and made two senior appearances. The report also notes that Fiorentina are yet to match the Glasgow giants €3.5m (£2.95m) valuation of the player. Hagi has made 99 appearances across all competitions during his four-year spell in Govan. He last featured for Rangers in a two-minute cameo against Servette in Champions League qualifying last July before falling out of the first-team picture and being shipped out on loan by previous boss Michael Beale.

He previously expressed his frustration at a lack of game time, with the player’s agent Giovanni Becali recently confirming an exit would be the best outcome for both parties. He admitted: “Ianis has two years left on his contract with Glasgow Rangers. I don’t know when he will, and if he will show up (for pre-season training). He’s about to leave. Now, I’ve also heard, I’m also hearing left and right, that several teams would like him. In the sense that Rangers may want to get something back on him. Ianis does not have a small salary with them. We’ll see, it’s time. Only after the Euros did the borders of transfers open, so we will see what it is all about.”

Now back to full fitness after his injury struggles in recent seasons, Hagi will be desperate to create a positive impression at his new club with a departure now imminent.