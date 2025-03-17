A roundup of some of the latest summer transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers stunned Celtic with another statement Glasgow Derby victory at the weekend, denying Brendan Rodgers’ side a result for the second game running. The Light Blues were without a competitive win against Celtic since 2023 but this year alone, they have stamped two victories and scored five goals.

Nicolas Raskin put the pressure on almost immediately with a fourth-minute goal, followed by Mohamed Diomande’s effort to take a 2-0 lead into half-time. Celtic clawed back two goals in the second and looked set to snag a point, until Hamza Igamane sunk the home side with a late winner.

Following the latest action between the two Glasgow sides, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer news. Both teams will soon be able to start their business on the summer market, with the end of the Scottish Premiership season now quickly approaching.

Rangers star ‘could push’ to leave Ibrox despite club stance

A number of key Rangers players have been attracting attention in the lead up to the summer transfer window, and Hamza Igamane is one of them. With 14 goals on his tally so far this season, the Moroccan star is enjoying a strong debut season in Scotland and has already been linked with other clubs who are looking for a goal-scoring centre-forward.

Football Insider has revealed that Igamane is on the radar of some clubs from the Premier League, including Everton who are said to be planning a move for his services. Sevilla and Marseille have also been credited with interest and while Rangers are ‘not interested’ in letting him leave, they could be faced with a predicament.

The latest update claims Igamane ‘could push for a move away’ from Rangers this summer, after just one season with the Light Blues. Amid the mounting interest from other leagues, the outlet reported last week that there is ‘real possibility’ a deal will be agreed between Igamane and Everton.

The Toffees are on the market for a new striker, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to depart once his contract expires. With their results picking up in the second half of the season, Everton are now planning for their next chapter, which will see them move to their new stadium and bid farewell to Goodison Park.

Celtic view £8m target as ‘major asset’

Celtic are looking to strengthen their ranks this summer and have set their eyes on an exciting young talent. Herba Guirassy of FC Nantes has been turning heads this season and the Hoops are among those showing interest in signing him, according to Le Republicain Sportif.

Leeds United, who are battling for Premier League promotion and the Championship title, are also in the running to sign Guirassy. The 18-year-old is a left-winger by trade but he can also operate comfortably on the right, and has five goals in all competitions this season.

His ‘impressive technical skills’ have led clubs to ponder a potential move for him this summer. Both Celtic and Leeds view his potential as a ‘major asset’ for the future. While he is under contract until 2028, Nantes will consider letting him leave if their €10 million (£8m) asking price is met.