The highly-rated Rangers stopper has made a transfer move out of the club to join a Championship side on loan

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highly-rated Rangers starlet has become the latest in a growing list of Ibrox youngsters to have completed a loan move out of Ibrox.

Goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas - a Scotland youth international - has joined Championship play-off hopefuls Partick Thistle on loan for the remainder of the campaign, it’s been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old stopper, whose father Kevin also played for the Jags during his career, had been a mainstay for the Light Blues’ B team prior to earning a step up to Phillippe Clement’s first-team squad. Training regularly alongside the likes of Jack Butland and Liam Kelly at Auchenhowie, Budinauckas was named in Rangers’ Europa League squad earlier in the season. He previously featured for the Gers reserve team in the UEFA Youth League.

Budinauckas, who was attracting interest from clubs south of the border over the past two transfer windows, previously had temporary spells with Raith Rovers, Civil Service Strollers, Stranraer and Greenock Morton in recent years. He now makes the move to Firhill in order to challenge David Mitchell for the No.1 jersey as he looks to gain more senior experience on a regular basis.

A club statement reads: “Partick Thistle FC is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas on loan from Rangers until the end of the season, subject to Scottish FA clearance.

“Son of ex-Jags keeper Kevin Budinauckas, 22-year-old Lewis is a former Scotland Under-21s international having featured twice in their most recent European Championship qualifying campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After featuring regularly for the Rangers B team in 2022/23, Budinauckas took the opportunity to go out on loan last season as he joined Stranraer where he would play 33 times and keep 9 clean sheets as the Stair park side maintained their SPFL status.

“Earlier this season, lewis spent a short spell with Greenock Morton after signing with them on an emergency loan basis in October and he featured four times for the Ton before returning to Rangers.”