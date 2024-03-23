Rangers star keen on Ibrox transfer exit as he names where he really wants to be in definitive future address
Ianis Hagi has declared he wants to stay in La Liga after his loan at Alaves from Rangers ends.
After recovering from a serious knee injury, the Romanian was sent out on loan to the Spanish top flight by Michael Beale last summer. He has played 24 times this season with two goals and an assist.
The Romanian is currently on international duty with his nation but sat down with Spanish outlet Marca to discuss his future. And when asked "Do you see yourself here in the future, a year from now", the answer was definitive as he spends time away from Rangers.
Hagi said: "Yes, it is where I want to be. It is the football in which I want to grow, it is the football that I believe can unlock the best version of me. I've only been here 6-7 months and I already feel like I'm a better player, I'm growing every day, in training and in games.
"I see progression every day and I believe that in the near future my best qualities will be unlocked and I will show everyone who I am. I love the level of La Liga, I love everything in Spain: the teams, the competition between players and teams, the pressure that exists here.
"I feel that it is the league in which I can be most successful and in which I can bring out all my qualities and it is the league that I have followed since I was a child and it was always my dream to be here. I'm here now and I want to be here for a long time."
