Ianis Hagi is currently in La Liga

Ianis Hagi has declared he wants to stay in La Liga after his loan at Alaves from Rangers ends.

After recovering from a serious knee injury, the Romanian was sent out on loan to the Spanish top flight by Michael Beale last summer. He has played 24 times this season with two goals and an assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Romanian is currently on international duty with his nation but sat down with Spanish outlet Marca to discuss his future. And when asked "Do you see yourself here in the future, a year from now", the answer was definitive as he spends time away from Rangers.

Hagi said: "Yes, it is where I want to be. It is the football in which I want to grow, it is the football that I believe can unlock the best version of me. I've only been here 6-7 months and I already feel like I'm a better player, I'm growing every day, in training and in games.

"I see progression every day and I believe that in the near future my best qualities will be unlocked and I will show everyone who I am. I love the level of La Liga, I love everything in Spain: the teams, the competition between players and teams, the pressure that exists here.