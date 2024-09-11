Rangers' Ianis Hagi

The Rangers star knocked back transfer exits in the summer window.

Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi insists he turned down possible returns back to Romania in search of football elsewhere.

After a loan at Alaves last season, he is now out in the cold at Ibrox and has trained with the ‘B’ team instead of Philippe Clement’s senior side. With the window now shut until January, only a couple of foreign markets like Greece and Turkey offer ways out of Ibrox now for the Romanian international.

After international dity with his country, Hagi admitted he didn’t consider proposals on offer to return to Romania with Rapid Bucharest and FCSB. His goals are firmly on playing abroad and he has reaffirmed his love for Rangers.

He told Digi Sport: “I am a Rangers player. I love the club. A lot was said about me. I said it in two very clear messages on Instagram. I just want to play football. In my short history as a footballer I have never disappointed anyone who had faith in me. They are facts, as Mircea (Lucescu – Romania’s manager) also trusted me.

“I was in constant communication with him, I did the physical training with the second team, even harder than with the first team. I have never let a man down who trusted me. I thanked those in the country who took an interest in me, I wish them the best of luck, but my fight is outside.”

Speaking on Instagram last month, Hagi said: “I’ve been aware of the noise and speculation regarding my situation, my role and my contract in the club. I have loved playing for Rangers and the Ibrox fans since the moment I got here.

“I want to make it clear, I have never once asked to leave this football club. I will always make myself available, and there’s always a way to navigate around any situation if there’s a will on both sides and that was communicated officially weeks ago by me and my team.

“I’m here, willing, and Rangers Ready to help, work, and fight for the Club, Team and Manager.”