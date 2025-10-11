The midfielder was called up by Steve Clarke as a reinforcement to a suspension-burdened squad

After Scotland’s 3-1 victory over Greece, Steve Clarke has called in some reinforcements for the upcoming match against Belarus.

The Scots were fortunate to come away with all three points at Hampden after an underwhelming first half display, although despite dominating the match the Greeks crumbled in the last half hour and blew their 1-0 lead. Goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes mean that Clarke’s side are now one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico.

Rangers midfielder, Connor Barron has got himself back into the Ibrox fold having started the last four league matches. The 23-year old recently said it would be his ‘dream’ to represent his country at a World Cup, which is now closer to becoming a reality.

Barron thrown into Scottish National Team

Two of Scotland’s goal scorers, Christie and Ferguson got cautioned against Greece and are now suspended for the Belarus game. Defender, Aaron Hickey will also be unavailable for selection on Sunday after he suffered yet another hamstring knock. The Brentford man has just came back from a similar injury which saw him sidelined for nearly two years.

With the suspension and injury blows, Clarke has recalled Connor Barron to the squad, alongside Hibernian’s Josh Mulligan. The former Aberdeen man will join fellow Gers, John Souttar and Liam Kelly in the National Team squad for the upcoming Belarus match.

Having represented Scotland at almost every youth level, Barron earner his first call-up to the senior side in September 2024, however was an unused substitute against Poland and Portugal. He made his first appearance in June, when he came on as a substitute for Billy Gilmour against Liechtenstein.

Rangers star pursuing World Cup ‘dream’

Earlier this month ahead of the Sturm Graz game, when asked about featuring at a World Cup, Barron said: “it’d be brilliant, playing in a World Cup is something you dream of as a kid. Fingers crossed, and hopefully I’ll keep putting in the performances to get there. You’ve got to do well at your club, and you have to be performing week in, week out to get into the squad. I’ve got to focus on club football first, and it would be a massive bonus for me.”

Barron was an ever-present in the Rangers team last season under Philippe Clement and Barry Ferguson, however couldn’t get a game at the start of the season under Russell Martin. Just as the tenacious midfielder was making his way back into the starting XI, Martin’s dismissal was announced.

Whoever is appointed the next Rangers boss could decide Barron’s International future, as he won’t be anywhere near Steve Clarke’s team if he’s not getting the minutes at club level. Scotland play Belarus at 17:00 on Sunday afternoon, where he may well earn his second cap.