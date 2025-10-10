A former Rangers star who worked under four separate managers is convinced Steven Gerrard has perfect blend to succeed at Ibrox

Kemar Roofe played under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement across his four seasons at Ibrox - but none of those former Rangers managers could compare to Steven Gerrard.

The Jamaican striker, who has been without a club since leaving EFL Championship side Derby County after his short-term deal expired, witnessed several moments of crisis that led to constant change in the Light Blues dugout

The 32-year-old has been keeping a close eye on Rangers managerial hunt since the departure of head coach Russell Martin last week, and he reckons Liverpool hero Gerrard is exactly the type of leader his old club need to bring success again.

“I think it’s a must,” Roofe responded when asked an interview with the Rangers Review, if the stature comes first when deciding what makes a successful Ibrox manager. “At a club like Rangers, you need somebody strong enough and confident enough in themselves, but also has a bit of history to be able to back this up as well.

“Also, to demand respect from the fans, because that’s what it comes down to. if the fans respect you, they will back you. And if they see any bit of weakness or chink in the armour, then they’ll be on to you. As a manager, you have to be that sort of superhero type.”

Rangers need a ‘figurehead’ who can cope with intense pressure

Roofe described Gerrard as “a mix of humility and confidence, but also ego to be able to handle any pressure and demand.” He reckons the club need a figurehead type who is capable of leading by example and coping with the intense expectation levels.

He continued: “For me, seeing it as a player and looking at managers, it’s the pressure that gets to them. And (Rangers need) someone who can handle the pressure; they are the most successful ones.

“Gerrard, he’s someone who can handle the pressure. He’s been there, done it, as a player, and has obviously done it already for Rangers. Someone who can lead the line, lead the team and handle the pressure.

“Then it just trickles down to the staff, it trickles down the players, and it creates a very good environment at the training ground. If the training ground environment is solid, it doesn’t matter what happens elsewhere. Again, we had it in the 55 season.

“It was all about the environment at the training ground. It was our bubble. No one could penetrate it. It didn’t matter what was happening in the news or what people were saying; it couldn’t come into the training ground and affect us.

“Because whatever we did at the training ground, we would then carry out on the pitch, and hopefully get the result that we wanted. Someone who can implement this kind of environment would be massive for the players.”

Steven Gerrard’s man-management skills praised to the hilt

So what exactly made former Liverpool skipper Gerrard stand out above the other Rangers managers he worked under?

“Yes, we won the league the season (I joined), but it all the previous seasons, the stuff he’d done behind the scenes, that built the club up for the title-winning season,” Roofe confessed.

“Before I joined, each season, you kept adding to the squad, getting better players in and growing the squad. Gerrard was doing stuff around the training ground, around the stadium, to improve it. He obviously brought his standards from his playing days to Rangers and wanted to bring the level up. That eventually resulted in winning the league.

“Again, he’s one of the best England players, probably the best England player ever, in a lot of people’s opinions. And he carries himself with that sort of presence as well, but he’s still humble; you can have a conversation with him.

“On the flip side you need a presence, you need the big shoulders, you need to be able to push your chest out at a club like Rangers. He’s got that in abundance. As a man-manager, he was very good. If any of the players had any issues or problems, you could go and knock on his door and speak to him about it.

“He’ll help you as much as possible. He would even notice if you had an issue. Some players might come in with, I don’t know, a different type of body language. Something might have happened at home. He’ll be able to ready you and pick this up, and he’ll call you in or he’ll grab you on the pitch and ask what’s up, is everything okay?

“I remember I had something go wrong with a family member of mine. He found out, and he sent me back down the road to be with my family for a few days. Things like this go such a long way for players. And then players will literally run through brick walls for managers or head coaches who handles players in this way.

“Like you said, he would delegate certain jobs to certain people (in his staff), but then oversee everything. When he would then drop in his input and wisdom when needed, everyone took note and listened.”