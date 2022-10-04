The 28-year-old will face the side he grew up supporting at Anfield this evening.

Rangers star John Lundstram admits he has been inundated with requests for tickets from close friends and family members ahead of their massive Champions League showdown with Liverpool.

The 28-year-old Scouser grew up supporting the Reds, despite coming through the youth ranks at Merseyside rivals Everton in 2012.

Lundstram and his Ibrox team mates are gearing up for a trip to Anfield on Tuesday evening in what will be a historic first-ever competitive meeting between the two British clubs.

Scott Arfield of Glasgow Rangers celebrates with his teammate John Lundstram of Glasgow Rangers after the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Second Leg match between PSV and Glasgow Rangers at Phillips Stadium

The defensive midfielder can‘t wait to walk out of the tunnel in front of a capacity crowd and revealed pals hoping to secure a ticket off him must be supporting Rangers!

Asked if he will have family present at the game and where they would be sitting, he told Sky Sports: “Yeah, as many as I can. (They’ll be sat in) our end, of course. They’re not getting a ticket if they’re not supporting us!

“I’ve had loads of messages and people trying to get tickets off me but I only get a certain amount. Anyone who’d be supporting Liverpool wouldn’t be getting a ticket for our end!

“All of my family members want us to win, maybe some of my pals want Liverpool to win, but all my family are supporting me and Rangers.

“Playing in the Champions League was huge for myself and huge for any footballer. But of course going back to my own city and the club I grew up supporting is a special, special occasion for myself. I want to go there and get a decent result.”

Meanwhile, Gers striker Alfredo Morelos has issued a defiant redemption message and finding the net as a second half substitute in the 4-0 trouncing of Hearts on Saturday.

The Colombian, who had failed to score in almost two months, slotted slow past Craig Gordon at Tynecastle before sprinting away to celebrate in front of the home fans.

Morelos’ Light Blues career looked over after he was left out of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Champions League squad to face PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutchman stating his attitude and fitness levels were not good enough.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates his goal during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match

The 26-year-old responded well by hitting the gym and taking part in double training sessions to get back into shape.