Fashion Sakala has said goodbye to Rangers ahead of his summer transfer to Saudi Arabia (Pic: Getty)

Fashion Sakala has penned an emotional farewell message to Rangers supporters as the striker gets set to complete his summer transfer to Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year old will join Al Fayda in a deal that is expected to net the Ibrox club around £3 million. Posting on his Instagram account, the Zambian international praised the ‘passionate and loyal’ Rangers supporters and spoke of the ‘profound impact’ the Glasgow club has had on his career.

He wrote:“To my beloved Rangers Football Club, teammates, management and cherished Rangers fans. “Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life. It is with a heavy heart, yet a spirit of gratitude, I bid farewell to this esteemed club, the supportive management, and my fellow teammates but most importantly, to the passionate and loyal Rangers fans.

“When I first joined Rangers, I could have never imagined the profound impact this club and its community would have on my life. From the very first day, you embraced me as one of your own, making me feel like I belonged here, and that sense of belonging has been the driving force behind my performances on the pitch.

“To my teammates, it has been an absolute privilege to share the field with each one of you. I am grateful for the memories we created together and for the invaluable lessons I have learned form each one of you. to the coaches, the management and staff, thank you for your unwavering support and guidance. I am truly grateful for the opportunities you provided me during my time here.

“Last, but not least, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Rangers fans. Your passion and unwavering loyalty are the heartbeat of this club. I am truly humbled by the affection you have shown me during my time here. Rangers fans are simply the best, and I will carry these memories of your time together, and the special song you created and sang for me, in my heart forever.