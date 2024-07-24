Rangers Manager Philippe Clement speaks with Todd Cantwell | SNS Group

The former Norwich City playmaker will be allowed to leave the Gers this summer after handing in a transfer request

Philippe Clement has revealed that wantaway star Todd Cantwell has been granted permission to leave Rangers after submitting a second transfer request.

The ex-Norwich City attacking midfielder hasn’t featured for the Ibrox side in pre-season to date and was absent once again during their 2-1 defeat to English League One side Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Wednesday night. Question marks had been raised over his commitment to the club as Clement continues to make sweeping changes to his first-team squad this summer.

Now, the Belgian boss has broken his silence on Cantwell’s lack of action this summer, confirming the playmaker expressed his desire to move on in pursuit of a fresh challenge after holding talks over his future and will not play for his side again. In the short term, the 26-year-old will be banished to train with the Gers’ B-team until an exit route is found - with Cardiff City emerging as a potential destination.

Speaking post-match after the Gers’ 2-1 friendly defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, Clement said: “I want to give some clarity about one. I want to speak about Todd Cantwell, who came into my office a while ago and we have a really good relationship, so we talked long about that. But he came to say that he feels ready for another adventure, that he wants another challenge.

“I spoke a long time with him because I think Rangers is a really good club for him and I wanted to give him time also. That’s why I didn’t speak about it in the last couple of weeks, but he came back with the same request. So I’m going to be focused in the next couple of weeks in that way on the guys who have their heads with Rangers for the next month to come.

Quizzed on whether Cantwell is close to joining another club, Clement replied: “I don’t know if he’s close.”

Pressed further on whether he has been allowed to train down south with former employers, Norwich City, Clement dismissed those rumours. The Belgian admitted: “No, he’s trained with us all the time and he’s also played with the second team because we need to focus on the guys who will be here over the next month.”