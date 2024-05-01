Rangers' Josh Gentles celebrates with Paul Nsio as he scores to make it 2-1 at Hampden Park.

Rangers lifted the Scottish Youth Cup Final for a third time in the space of four years after coming from behind to defeat Aberdeen 2-1 at Hampden Park.

The Light Blues - aiming to make amends for their heartbreaking 6-5 defeat in extra-time to Celtic during last season’s thriller - trailed through Timothy Akindileni’s close range finish before a Findlay Curtis spot-kick and Josh Gentles deflected strike ensured the trophy would be heading back to Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen, seeking a fourth win in the prestigious tournament, were looking to end their 23-year wait to get their hands on the crown and they got off to a bright start when skipper Alfie Stewart registered a first effort on goal inside five minutes, but his strike from distance flew high and wide.

At the opposite end, Rangers threatened through some excellent wing play from Archie Stevens who managed to pick out strike partner Josh Gentles unmarked, but the youngster poked the ball inches wide of the target.

With first-team manager Philippe Clement and captain James Tavernier in attendance to offer their support, it was the Ibrox side who posed a greater threat in attack. Wing back Cameron Scott looped a header goalwards only for the Dons’ Latvian keeper Rodrigo Vitols to smother it on the line. The skilful Paul Nsio, who made his senior debut as a substitute during a League Cup win against Queen of the South during Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s tenure in August 2022, was next to cause the Aberdeen rearguard problems. He evaded the challenge of three opposition defenders after displaying some nifty footwork before getting a low shot away, which was kept out by the feet of Vitols.

Rangers best opportunity of the first-half fell to Zander Hutton on the edge of the box after 41 minutes, but his effort whistled narrowly past the post after controlling Stevens cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pittodrie outfit started to grow into the game after the break, with the opening exchanges being played deep in the Gers half. Defender Brendan Hamilton skimmed the roof of the net from a free-kick before Alfie Bavidge forced keeper Mason Munn into an excellent diving save minutes later. From the resulting corner, Munn again had to be alert to push the ball over the crossbar.

Aberdeen‘s pressure eventually paid off after 65 minutes. Having looked dangerous from set pieces all evening, the Reds opened the scoring from a corner when Timothy Akindileni flicked home from just a couple of yards out inside a crowded penalty area.

However, their lead was short-lived as Rangers equalised moments within four minutes. Lewis Carrol was penalised for handball in the box as he attempted a clearance and Findlay Curtis produced a composed finish to fire beyond the outstretched Vitols into the bottom corner from the spot.

That goal seemed to lift Steven Smith’s side and they turned the game on its head with just under 15 minutes remaining. Gentles’ ferocious shot took a wicked deflection of Akindileni into the far corner, leaving Vitols stranded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From then on, Rangers found themselves firmly in the ascendency. The lively Curtis won his side free-kick wide on the left after being wiped out by Kai Watson lunging challenge, which Scott clipped to the back post. He found Leyton Grant unmarked, but the captain saw his downward header cannon back off the woodwork.

Just when it appeared Rangers would see the game out, a defensive lapse presented Bavidge with a huge chance to level the contest, but the frontman was denied by a stunning fingertip save from Munn.

A tense end to the match ensued with the Govan outfit holding on for a result which marked the academy side’s eighth triumph in the competition. Here's how we rated both sets of players from the national Stadium:

RANGERS - Mason Munn 8, Zander Hutton 7, Jack Wyllie 6, Leyton Grant 6, Connor Campbell 6, Cameron Scott 7, Paul Nsio 8, Kerr Robertson 6, Findlay Curtis 8, Josh Gentles 7, Archie Stevens 7. SUBS: Blaine McClure 5, Calum Adamson 4, Callum Burnside 3, Chris Eadie 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad