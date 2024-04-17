Rangers manager Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch when the match against Dundee was first postponed on March 17. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has named his starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee for tonight’s twice-rearranged Scottish Premiership clash at Dens Park.

The Belgian boss has made THREE changes to his line-up from the side that suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday. Dujon Sterling replaces Borna Barisic at left-back, Tom Lawrence is favoured over Kieran Dowell in central midfield and Kemar Roofe makes a long-awaited return to the starting XI for the first time since December 20th in place of Cyriel Dessers who is dropped to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injured trio Mohamed Diomande, Ryan Jack and Ridvan Yilmaz are absent, while Scott Wright and Leon Balogun (sickness bug) are also omitted.

What has Philippe Clement said?

“Is that the way you are looking at it, six games if you win them all it is all in your hands? I hope it’s eight, but I only look at one game, Dundee, like we have been doing all season. It is just game by game going full, it is about that. That is the way they did it and that is the way they are in this situation now.

“To still be fighting for a lot of things, that is what I expect from tomorrow with all the squad every second of the game to go full with all their energy and not to think about what is going on a few days after, that is for afterwards.

“What do you expect from Dundee now that they have their top six place assured? That they have a free ride tomorrow. That they will feel it like that, nothing to lose they will go full, to win this game. It is a different situation than if we would have played one week ago, where the pressure was on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a different situation but that is Dundee's situation. My situation is that I am focused on my team and what they need to do, but in that way the phase of Dundee and how they approach the game will be different.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s league clash...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Dujon Sterling, John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence, Todd Cantwell, Fabio Silva, Abdallah Sima, Kemar Roofe.

SUBS: Robby McCrorie (GK), Cyriel Dessers, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, Leon King, Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland.

Dundee starting XI:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon McCracken, Owen Dodgson, Joe Shaughnessy (C), Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Amadou Bakayoko, Lyall Cameron, Ricki Lamie, Luke McCowan, Malachi Boateng, Mohamed Sylla.