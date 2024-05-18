Hearts have yet to defeat Rangers this season.

Here is Rangers confirmed starting XI for today’s final Scottish Premiership match of the season against Hearts at Tynecastle (kick-off 12.30pm).

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI and substitutes for today’s final Scottish Premiership clash of the season against third-placed Hearts in Gorgie.

The Belgian boss has made TWO changes to his line-up from the side that came from two goals behind to beat Dundee 5-2 at Ibrox on Tuesday night. Youngster Robbie Fraser is rewarded for an excellent cameo appearance in midweek with his first senior start, while Scott Wright is also given the nod on the left wing after netting a late double. Ridvan Yilmaz and Fabio Silva are the two who drop to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdallah Sima and Ryan Jack are edging their way back to full fitness and occupy a spot among the substitutes.

What has Philippe Clement said?

“I feel that everybody is really engaged to make things better, that is the other thing, I know there are emotions now and that is normal. When you don't get your goal and the goal is always to become champion, but it is also important to take the right conclusions so it is not in the last six months nothing happened here, there are already steps made but we are all very ambitious and me in the first place to make things a lot better.

“There is changes, there will be changes, I think as a club we are in some ways at the end of a cycle. We need to change some things, I want them to end this cycle with a really big moment next week on Saturday, so they end the cycle in a really good way.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon’s league encounter at Tynecastle Park...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts starting XI (3-5-2):

Zander Clark, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Lawrence Shankland (C), Yutaro Oda, Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles, Barrie McKay, Alex Cochrane, Kenneth Vargas.

SUBS: Craig Gordon (GK), Jorge Grant, Liam Boyce, Aidan Denholm, Macaulay Tait, Scott Fraser, Kyosuke Tagawa, James Wilson, Dexter Lembikisa.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Jack Butland, James Tavernier (C), Leon King, Ben Davies, Robbie Fraser; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Scott Wright; Cyriel Dessers.