Ryan Kent has dismissed talk of a Steven Gerrard reunion.

Former Rangers star Ryan Kent has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to be reunited with his former boss Steven Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League.

Kent left Ibrox in the summer to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce - putting an end to his five-year stint in Glasgow which saw him lift the Scottish Premiership and a Scottish Cup - whilst also defying the odds to reach a Europa League final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old played most of his best football for the Gers during Gerrard’s tenure as manager and was renowned for his ability to beat players with his pace - contributing 28 goals in 140 league appearances, whilst also regularly providing an outlet for other to score.

Kent has struggled to hit the same heights since Gerrard's departure, but the strong working relationship between the pair was seen as huge factor to the mass speculation of a reunion between the pair at Al-Ettifaq.

Kent has been a peripheral figure in Turkey for the last six months - playing just seven league matches, which have nearly all come from the subs bench.

The ex-Liverpool man is keen to reinvigorate his career with a January move. Reports in Turkey had initially claimed that Kent was set to reunited with the Scottish Premiership title-winning boss and former Ibrox director of football Mark Allen at Al-Ettifaq

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in a dramatic change of events, it now appears that Kent has chosen to instead make the move to Croatia with 24-time league champions GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

NTV Sport report that a loan move to take the 27-year-old to the 1. HNL this month is in the final stages - with boss Sergej Jakirovic openly discussing the prospect of an imminent arrival.