Rangers boss Philippe Clement has named his starting XI and substitutes to face Ross County in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at the Global Energy Stadium.

The Belgian boss has made FOUR changes to his line-up from the side that fought back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with title rivals Celtic in last weekend’s Old Firm encounter at Ibrox. Borna Barisic, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell and Abdallah Sima are drafted into the line-up, with Dowell and Sima both making their first starts in several months following lengthy injury lay-offs. Dujon Sterling, the injured Mohamed Diomande, Tom Lawrence and Scott Wright are the quartet of players that make way.

Ridvan Yilmaz is left out of the matchday squad for a third consecutive game, while Kemar Roofe and Nicolas Raskin are both included on the bench after being omitted from Clement’s squad last weekend.

What has Philippe Clement said?

“I read from their manager that they are super motivated and they want to do something special. So it’s always the case. We have respect for every opponent, they played a good game at Ibrox. We know we need to play a really good game to get three points so we are focused on that.”

Quizzed on his decision to leave out Roofe and Raskin from the matchday squad to face Celtic, Clement confirmed both players still have a big part to play during the title run-in. “Of course, like everybody,” he stated. “Maybe they're in the squad for this game. So that depends on positions, how the opponent is, how we are, the form they show in training. It's not that they are not performing or doing their best but there is a lot of competition. This is Rangers and that's what we want, a lot of competition and that everybody needs to fight for their spot in the team or on the bench.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon’s league clash in the Highlands...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Fabio Silva, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Robby McCrorie (GK), Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland.

Ross County starting XI:

Ross Laidlaw, Connor Randall, Jack Baldwin, Yan Dhanda, Josh Sims, Victor Loturi, Simon Murray, George Harmon, Eli King, Michee Efete, Ryan Leak.