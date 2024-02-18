Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers have the chance to top the Scottish Premiership table for the first time under Philippe Clement as they make the short journey to Perth to face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Following Kilmarnock's injury time equaliser against Celtic on Saturday afternoon, the Gers can move two points clear of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the league to complete their remarkable turnaround under the Belgian boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cyriel Dessers brace followed by a John Souttar header handed Rangers a 3-1 victory over Ross County in midweek and put the Ibrox outfit level on points with Brendan Rodgers side, however, Clement can now leapfrog them with a win against The Saints.

Rangers will be without the service of a number of players heading into the game with Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima and Danilo all long absentees. Forward Rabbi Matondo has also been ruled out of the game with a "small muscle problem" he picked up against Ross County. Dujon Sterling will return to the squad after suspension though after sitting out the home games against Ayr United and Ross County.

Here’s Rangers' confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this afternoon Scottish Premiership clash in at McDiarmid Park...

St Johnstone starting XI (3-4-3)

Dimitar Mitov, Andy Considine, Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan, David Keltjens, Matthew Smith, Daniel Phillips, Luke Robinson, Callum Smith, Graham Carey, Adama Sidibeh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs: Dave Richards (GK), Nicky Clark, Tony Gallacher, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Max Kucheriavyi, Oludare Olufunwa, Sven Spangler, Benji Kimpioka, Kerr Smith.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Mohamed Diomande, Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright, Oscar Cortes, Fabio Silva.

And the bench...