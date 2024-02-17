Rangers have explained their stance

Rangers have explained why they have cancelled the tickets of all Celtic fans due to attend Sunday's SWPL derby.

The pair are competing to win the title this season and a crucial meeting this weekend could go a way to deciding who comes out on top. Celtic fans were due to be in attendance at Ibrox but Rangers have now confirmed that won't be the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have stated in a club statement that groups of 'risk' supporters had bought tickets in the Celtic end. And that prompted an urgent operational meeting with the eventual outcome being all tickets being cancelled, with the Daily Record claiming The Bhoys ultras group had bought tickets for the game. That is said to have forced Ibrox security chiefs into action.

A statement reads: "It is with regret that all tickets purchased by Celtic FC supporters for Sunday’s match at Ibrox have sadly had to be cancelled. Intelligence received by Rangers and Celtic on Thursday suggested groups of ‘risk’ supporters in a significant number had purchased tickets from the Celtic allocation.

"Rangers called an urgent operational meeting between both clubs and Police Scotland, with Police Scotland indicating they would need to deploy a sizeable resource at short notice as opposed to it initially being a police-free fixture.

"Rangers is committed to ensuring there are away supporters at our matches for both our men’s and women’s teams. However, a unique selling point of the women’s game is the unsegregated, family-friendly atmosphere, with many children attending these matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement