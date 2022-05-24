Many supporters complained about the lack of adequate food and drink facilities inside the ground

Rangers have raised ‘major concerns’ about the treatment their fans received in Seville’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium during the Europa League final.

The Ibrox club have urged supporters to report the difficulties they encountered while attending the match after various complaints were made over a lack of adequate food and drink facilities inside the ground.

Temperatures soared to around 35 degrees in the Andalusian capital last week with some struggling to cope with the conditions they faced.

UEFA issued an apology for the “inconvenience” of a lack of water in the Spanish city and the club is now telling fans who felt they were treated poorly to contact Football Supporters Europe (FSE) detailing their experiences.

A club statement read: “Rangers are immensely proud of our supporters for the spirit and character they have shown, following our club in record numbers.

“Our fans went to Seville and wowed locals with colour, noise and positivity and showed the true character of Rangers. Although the result did not go our way, we will remember the build up to the match with great fondness.

“However, we have major concerns around the treatment of our supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, including the confiscation of previously approved and agreed items that were confiscated by the police and a lack of appropriate facilities within the stadium including the lack of bottled water or indeed water in the toilets which understandably caused severe distress to many supporters in the stadium.

“Rangers FC are in dialogue with both UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) regarding the issues encountered by our supporters.

Rangers fans are dejected following the defeat.

“Supporters wishing to make a complaint to UEFA should be aware that UEFA has no direct grievance procedures for supporters. We would recommend that supporters contact FSE via their away supporter’s survey which can be accessed HERE.

“FSE are an independent, non-profit association of fans recognised as a representative body on fan issues by UEFA and are submitting a full report on the experiences of supporters in Seville.

“Additionally, any supporters who have not yet shared their experience with the club and wish to do so, please email [email protected] by Thursday 26th May, of which a summary will be shared with UEFA.