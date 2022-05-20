Ross Kinnell, from Fife and Gordon Smith, from Renfrew were reported missing after the game

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Rangers fans who were reported missing after the Europa League final have been found safe and well.

Ross Kinnell, from Fife and Gordon Smith, from Renfrew vanished following the Light Blues heartbreaking 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross, who is believed to have had a ticket for the match, wasn’t seen since 7pm on Wednesday night after getting caught up clashes with a group of Frankfurt supporters outside a bar in the city.

Concerned friends shared pictures of him on social media as they appealed for information and a frantic man-hunt across the city was launched in a desperate attempt to find him.

GlasgowWorld understands Spanish police took part in the search and were checking local hospitals to try to track down his whereabouts.

One person wrote: “His friends are searching high and low. Ross loves Rangers and is one of life’s good guys. Please keep your eyes peeled for him. His family are going out their mind with worry.”

An update provided in the early hours of Friday morning on Twitter from close friend Kev Wilson confirmed Ross had been traced.

He said: “Hi everyone, Ross has been found safe and well. Thank you everyone for all your help and retweeting. Very much appreciated.”

Gordon Smith was last spotted by his brother Craig, at around 11pm after the game, before they became seperated.

The 42-year-old is believed to have gone to the toilet at the fan zone but failed to return and had not been in contact with any relatives since.

His sister, Danielle Ashleigh Smith issued an update on Friday morning at around 10.30am to say he had been found.

Posting a message on Facebook, she wrote: “Thank you everyone for all your shares and comments. He’s safe and en route to some accommodation.”