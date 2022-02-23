The Ibrox cub’s all-time leading scorer in European competition has the Celtic legend’s record firmly in his sights

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed he is targeting Henrik Larsson’s Europa League goal scoring record.

The Colombian talisman is currently nine goals behind the legendary Celtic frontman in the all-time goal scoring chart in the UEFA Cup and Europa League, stretching back 50 years.

Morelos, who is the Ibrox club’s all-time leading scorer in European competition with 27 goals, will attempt to make inroads into Larsson’s tally in Thursday night’s second leg showdown with German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old is level with his countryman and former Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao and Athletico Bilbao talisman Aritz Aduriz on 31 goals.

Morelos is three behind Dutch legend Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and has outlined his plan to catch Hoops icon Larsson.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Colombia’s Sports Centre programme, Morelos said: “My objective is clear - to become the top scorer in the competition. That’s my aim.

“But the only way to achieve that is with a lot of work and keep scoring goals.”

Morelos will lead the line again for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, who warmed up for tomorrow’s clash with a 2-2 draw against English Premier League side Brentford in a bounce match earlier this week.

Amad Diallo netted twice in the first-half at Auchenhowie in a match that provided a number of first-team players with valuable minutes.

The visitors travelled north with a squad made up of first-team and B team players, which included Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Meanwhile, Rangers have issued a further four million new shares in to the club’s holding company, generating £1million in a February cash boost.

The Light Blues released their annual report in November, which highlighted an operational loss of £23.5m for the last 12 months.

However, the club were confident of raising £7.5m in funds and the latest allotted transaction went through on Monday to Rangers International Football Club PLC and bought at 25p per share.

It is the second transaction this year after five million shares, at a cost of £1.25m was made in January.

An agreement between chairman Douglas Park and vice-chair John Bennett was confirmed in the club’s annual report.

It stated: “They (Park and Bennett) will provide additional loan facilities as necessary to meet shortfalls to the above requirements and any further amounts that may be required a result of variances to forecast cash flows.