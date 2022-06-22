Former Ibrox academy youngster Chris McKee scored for Linfield during their first pre-season outing in Marbella.

Former Rangers striker Chris McKee scored the decisive goal for new club Linfield as they stunned World Cup hosts Qatar in their first pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a productive loan spell at Windsor Park during the second half of last season and returned to the Blues on a permanent deal last month.

McKee, a product of the Gers youth academy, failed to make his first-team breakthrough with the Glasgow giants but has hit the ground running since heading back across the water to Northern Ireland.

The youngster was on target against the Qatari National Team in Marbella as the reigning NIFL Premiership champions kicked off their preparations for the new campaign on a winning note.

Managed by ex-Light Blues striker David Healy, Linfield are taking part in a warm-weather training camp on the Spanish south coast ahead of their upcoming Champions League qualifiers.

They will play two further friendly matches, including one against Scottish opposition in the shape of St Mirren on July 2 before facing Welsh champions The New Saints over two legs in the first qualifying round.

Qatar, who will host football’s greatest major tournament in November and December, had lost just one of their last nine international fixtures coming into the bounce game.

The Maroon’ have been based at the Marbella Training Centre in recent days and fielded a hugely experienced side against the Belfast outfit.