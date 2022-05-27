Stephen Robinson will take his side across the water to face two of the country’s top clubs

St Mirren have announced they will begin preparations for the Scottish Premiership 2022/23 season by travelling to Belfast for a training camp.

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson will return to his native Northern Ireland with the Paisley club this summer and will put his players through their paces during a demanding pre-season schedule.

Saints have lined up two friendlies, starting against NIFL Premiership side Crusaders at the Seaview Stadium on Monday, June 27 - kick-off at 6.30pm.

Northern Ireland fans at Windsor Park

Following that clash, a trip to face league champions Linfield at Windsor Park - home of the Northern Ireland national team - will take place on Saturday, July 2nd - kick-off at 1.30pm.

Linfield will use the game as preparation for their upcoming Champions League first round qualifier and St Mirren fans will be able to cross the Irish sea to support their team.

Ticket details are due to be released in the coming days.

A club spokesperson revealed: “Fans will be able to attend both matches. Details on how to get tickets for each match will be revealed soon.”

Meanwhile, St Mirren have been drawn in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup and will face Arbroath, Airdrieonians, Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath.

The 2012/13 winners of the competition suffered an early exit last season, losing 4-3 on penalties to fellow top-flight side Livingston in the second round.