Rangers’ strongest starting XI and bench now transfer window is closed - gallery

The Ibrox side are attempting to regain the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Celtic but are already playing catch up.

Rangers boss Michael Beale emphasised the importance of completing transfer business as early as possible during the summer window as the club aim to avoid another season without clinching silverware.

The Light Blues manager succeeded in his mission with as many as NINE new arrivals through the door at Ibrox. However, several of signings have yet to make the type of impact Beale would’ve been hoping for.

Defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on the opening day of the league season and last weekend’s first Old Firm derby of the campaign to Celtic, coupled with a failed attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League group stages has plenty of supporters already questioning if the recruits brought in over the last few months have improved the squad a great deal.

Early signs would suggest this current Rangers squad is taking a while to gel together, with fans wondering if Beale knows what his strongest XI currently is.

A quiet end to the window will have disappointed some, with a deal for a much-needed left-sided defender failing to materialise.

GlasgowWorld has examined all 28 first-team players at Beale’s disposal and picked what we think is his best starting eleven and strongest bench ahead of the upcoming Europa League fixtures:

Abdallah Sima celebrates his goal for Rangers with team-mate Cyriel Dessers during their Champions League play-off round first-leg against PSV Eindhoven.

2 . Jack Butland - GK

3 . James Tavernier - RB