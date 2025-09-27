It’s been Rangers’ worst start to a season for 47 years

As Rangers gear up for Livi at home following their defeat to Genk, their ever-present defender has pinpointed something his team are lacking.

Usually the European stage provides some respite for Rangers managers, however the match against Genk had the opposite effect for Russell Martin. Mohamed Diomande was sent off for a reckless challenge in the first half, giving the Gers a mountain to climb. Former, Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, netted for the Belgian side in the second half to secure the 1-0 win, although on another day it could’ve been four or five.

Rangers now face Livingston away on Sunday, in a fixture they’ve found difficult over the years. With the current state of the Ibrox side, David Martindale will be looking to take full advantage. As the pressure builds on Russell Martin, one of his player’s has identified an issue in the dressing room which they need to improve on.

‘It’s a mentality thing’

Jayden Meghoma has had a bright start to his Ibrox career having been signed on loan from Brentford to replace Jefte. The 19-year old believes ‘mentality’ is an issue for the Ibrox side as he calls for his team to unite despite the current bad run of form.

In an interview with The Rangers Review, he said: “we need to focus on the next game and making sure that we win for this club - because it's a massive club and we should be doing better for this club. It’s a mentality thing, you know. We're working on it every single day and we've just got to focus on the next game and try and prepare as well as we can.

“As a team, we have to be together. It’s the only way to get through a tough time like this. Can a victory change things? Absolutely. We need to just win a game of football.”

Rangers to bounce back after Genk defeat

“Everybody was disappointed and down on Thursday because we didn't get the result we should have got at the end of the day. Everybody was a bit disappointed. I think at times it could have been better in that first half. We had chances to kind of really dominate them and we didn't take that.

“I talked to him (Martin) at the end. There's not much he can say. He said we played alright, but we did it to ourselves kind of thing. When you're going down to 10 men, it’s quite hard to win a game like that. You want to win a game, but again, it is what it is and you've got to move on to the next game.

“You have to try and do your best to play in that way. It's never easy either way (whether your winning or losing) but as a team we're always focused and prepared for the next game. We’re always attempting to win the game and that's what we have to do against Livingston.”