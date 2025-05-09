Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s set to be a busy summer at Rangers amid takeover talk and the transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sheer size of the Rangers rebuild this summer has come to light.

It’s set to be a seismic summer at Ibrox with Champions League qualifiers just over two months away. A new permanent manager is needed, the club are in talks over a takeover by 49ers Enterprises and the playing squad will be overhauled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club legend Barry Ferguson is the interim manager and will remain in charge for the final three Premiership matches of the season. Ahead of the weekend’s game with Dundee, Ferguson was asked “The last couple of summers there has been a big turnover – 10, 12 or more in and out – do you imagine it will be the same this summer?”

How big Rangers transfer window rebuild will be

The answer was short and straight to the point - “yeah.” He then added: “We've not won anything this year. We've not won enough trophies over the course of a number of years. So yeah, there has to be changes. That's not just at Rangers, that's at every football club that happens. But certainly here there has to be changes now, going forward. And making sure that you're certainly challenging and you're certainly capable of winning trophies.

“The players understand what we have to do on Sunday; we need to get that first win. The players understand that seven games is far too long. The supporters certainly understand that. That's all the motivation that you need to go and get three points against an Aberdeen team who are still going for third place and a cup final to play. They'll be champing at the bit to make sure they put a performance on. I fully understand it's going to be a tough game but bring it on. From my side, these are the games that you want to be involved in."

Ibrox contract situation

Ferguson did admit when it came to players coming to the end of terms. he hadn’t been involved in the process. The Rangers caretaker added: “There's obviously a number of players running out of contract. And you've got to be very frank and respectful in the fact that these guys obviously want to know the situation going forward. But in terms of the guys that are running out of contract, no, I've not had any involvement in terms of what I would do. And what obviously the players are thinking of doing. So it's a bit of a sticky situation if I'm being honest with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I just need to be as professional as I can and focus on, as I said, preparing the team for the final week of the season. all I can ask is that they be as professional as possible. Which they have again this week. I've got to be fair to them. They've kept their head down. We've worked hard. We've worked on certain things, as I mentioned last week after the game, that we can get better. And I've got to be professional as well as the staff. But that's certainly been the case this week again.