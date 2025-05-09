Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday afternoon ahead of the weekend’s Premiership fixtures

Champions-elect Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday when they take on Hibs at Parkhead, while Rangers will aim to finish a very underwhelming season on a positive note over the coming weeks, starting with a clash against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday.

Both club’s will now have eyes fixed on the summer transfer window and strengthening their respective squads, with a high turnover of players expected in Govan. We’ve rounded up some of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours on Friday afternoon:

Rangers star added to three-man shortlist for Euro giants

Rangers loan star Vaclav Cerny features on a three-man summer transfer shortlist for Besiktas boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his future still very much up in the air.

The 27-year-old Czech international is preparing to return to his parent club Wolfsburg at the end of the season once his loan spell comes to end and time is ticking for the Ibrox side on a cut-price deal to snap the wideman up permanently, with the Govan outfit retaining an option to buy Cerny for around £6 million.

That deadline, however, comes to an end later this month, meaning Rangers will have to act fast over the coming weeks to confirm their intentions.

Now reports in Turkey claim the Istanbul outfit - who are expected to sign at least TWO wingers this summer - have Cerny plus Armand Laurience from Sassuolo and Ernest Poku of AZ Alkmaar on their list of targets.

Cerny is believed to have caught the eye with his display against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League earlier this year and has been one of Rangers’ best players in what has been an extremely disappointing campaign for the club.

He has scored 17 goals and contributed seven assists in all competition, with eight of those goal involvements coming in the Europa League. Bundesliga side Wolfsburg paid £8m to sign Cerny from FC Twente in 2023 and it’s understood they are keen to recoup a large chunk of the money they spent on him two years ago.

Premiership-bound Falkirk take freed Celtic defender on trial

Newly-promoted Falkirk will run the rule over released Celtic defender Alasdair Davidson with a view to potentially offering the 19-year-old a deal.

The left-sided starlet is one of three Hoops academy players to be shown the door by the Scottish champions this summer and the Premiership-bound Bairns have opted to take a closer look at the 19-year-old in training.

Manager John McGlynn will be eager to bolster his squad over the summer as they shape up for a long-awaited return to the top-flight and Davidson is seeking more first-team exposure.

The Scotland youth international progressed up through the ranks at Lennoxtown and played a handful of games for the B-team, but has been informed his future lies elsewhere.