Rangers summer signing in revealing Ibrox 'struggling' message as he opens up on difficult everybody spotted
Philippe Clement opted to stick with Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny after the 4-1 Europa League loss to Lyon - and the Ibrox boss was rewarded with two goals from the Czech winger against St Johnstone on Sunday night.
The 26-year-old netted either side of half-time to clinch a fourth successive Premiership win for the Light Blues, who had the returning Ianis Hagi sent off on his long-awaited first-team comeback.
Clement praised Cerny’s qualities as the Gers narrowed the gap on Celtic and Aberdeen heading into the international break with a polished performance against the Perth club. And the wide man opened up on his struggles in recent weeks during a candid post-match interview.
Speaking on Premier Sports, Cerny stated: “I mean you know it’s tough because obviously with those European nights in the legs you know you have to be focused on everything you do today and I think in moments we’ve done very well and moments we struggled a little bit. But in the end we managed to win 2-0 which is the most important thing.
Asked whether he had been working on becoming more clinical in training, the Wolfsburg loanee admitted: “Obviously I’ve been struggling for the past games, we all saw that. So very, very happy for those two goals. And more importantly we got the three points.”
Clement was similarly delighted with Cerny’s reaction to Thursday night’s bruising Europa League defeat to Lyon in which he missed a sitter from a few yards out. He told BBC Sportsound: “He did a really good job, he was really down after Thursday. He had the right reaction today. Glasgow is not easy when you miss big chances on an important night. Those are things you have to adapt to. This is the best reaction you can have after a miserable evening.”
