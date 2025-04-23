Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The experienced English director has also held positions at Derby County, Preston North End and New York Red Bulls in the MLS.

With the Scottish Premiership season coming to a close the biggest focus for Rangers fans right now is the impeding takeover by the American consortium headed up by Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe and health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.

49ers Enterprises are closing in on a deal to purchase 51 percent of the shares in the Ibrox club and supporters are keen for the deal deal to get over the line in time for their new owners to get a permanent first team head coach appointed and start making moves in the summer transfer window. There is still work to be done both behind the scenes as well as on the pitch this season as Barry Ferguson leads the club into the final five matches of the season.

The latest news this week is that a key appointment in the new Rangers set up could have been secured. An experienced English director is reportedly in ‘pole position’ to land a ‘key role’ within the new Ibrox hierarchy.

Former New York Red Bulls director set to land ‘key role’ at Rangers

As reported by the Daily Mail, Kevin Thelwell is in ‘pole position’ to land a ‘key role’ at Rangers either as sporting director or director of football. The one time football coach is vastly experienced and most recently worked as Director of Football at Premier League side Everton.

The Englishman has held positions at Preston North End, Derby County, Wolverhampton Wanderers and New York Red Bulls of the MLS as well as the Toffees. With the Director of Football role at Ibrox reportedly identified by chief executive Patrick Stewart as ‘a key role they want to fill as soon as possible’ it is claimed that an appointment could now be imminent.

Thelwell is still with Everton but it has been announced he will leave the Merseyside club at the end of this season and they embark on a period of restructuring. That will bring to an end a three year spell at Goodison Park and free him up to make the move north of the border to Glasgow.

Who is Kevin Thelwell? Rangers potential new Director of Football

As a player, Thelwell came through the ranks at Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town.His senior playing career was exclusively at a semi-professional level with clubs like Northwich Victoria, Winsford United and Congleton Town.

He worked as Director of Coach Education with the Welsh FA and in 2005 was appointed by former Rangers player Billy Davies as Director of Youth at Preston North End. When Davies left Preston to become manager of Derby County in 2006 he made Thelwell his first appointment as Academy Manager, becoming the youngest academy manager in the country at just 32-years old.

In April 2008, Thelwell left Derby County and was appointed academy manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers. In February 2020, he made the move to the United States to become the head of sport at Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls then in February 2022 he would take up the vacant Director of Football role at Everton.