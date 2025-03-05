Rules around multi-club ownership in football were tightened up last year amid speculation that Rangers and Leeds United could establish a similar structure

Multi-club ownership models are now being adopted across the globe and the Light Blues are in line to become the second British team in the food chain, acting almost as a feeder club to the EFL Championship promotion hopefuls, which wouldn’t sit well among the club’s fanbase.

However, the nature of the arrangement would not be as militant with Red Bull - one of the largest multi-club groups in the sport - owning RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls and three others outright, already minority investors in the Yorkshire outfit.

Guidelines around multi-club ownership in football were tightened up last year by governing bodies. The Scottish FA’s opposition to this type of ownership remains the biggest legal hurdle for the 49ers to overcome.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at what each organisation’s current stance is on the matter:

What UEFA say about multi-club ownership

At European level, Article 5 of the Regulations of the UEFA Champions League prohibits clubs controlled by the same owners or directors from competing in the same European competition.

In 2017, Uefa ruled that RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg - both of whom are associated with energy-drink maker Red Bull - were allowed to play in the Champions League. They ruled that “no individual or legal entity had a decisive influence over more than one club” and it did not affect the integrity of the competition.

What the Premier League say about multi-club ownership

Within the English football pyramid, the Owners' and Directors' Test prohibits a person from exercising control of more than a 9.9% shareholding in more than one Premier League club. In November 2023, Premier League clubs narrowly voted against a temporary ban on 'related-party loans' between clubs under the same ownership.

What English Football League say about multi-club ownership

The English Football League (EFL) has rules to limit multi-club ownership to prevent conflicts of interest and to protect the integrity of competition. The Owners' and Directors' Test prevents one person from controlling more than one English league club.