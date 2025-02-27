Should Leeds and Rangers both be competing in Europe in the same season, a 49ers-led takeover of the Ibrox side could lead to legal issues

A legal concern has been raised surrounding the potential Leeds United and Rangers 49ers partnership - despite the English Championship high-flyers enjoying their fair share of success on the pitch this season.

It was reported earlier this month that 49ers Enterprises are in advanced discussions with the Govan giants over a potential takeover, which could have a major impact on the Whites with the prospect of a multi-club model becoming more prevalent in the modern game.

With the Ibrox side looking increasingly likely to become their latest high-profile purchase, one issue in particular has emerged with pundit and former England & Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson claiming there could be some legal issues that both clubs have to deal with.

As it stands, Leeds look almost certain to secure a return back to the Premier League and the US group has played a significant part in that success, having implemented various changes behind the scenes to get the Yorkshire outfit heading in the right direction again.

Potential Rangers takeover issue raised

While Robinson believes the takeover is unlikely to have any effect on Leeds in the immediate future, he reckons it could have further down the line if certain developments play out.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “I don’t think there’s any real pros or cons to it at all. I think the only issue with legal reason, if they’re in a European competition together, then that could be an issue.

“But actually, with the dual ownership, I think the Leeds chairman, the way that the club’s been run, there was the influx of money from Red Bull as well that came in this season.

“The only hits that they’ve had, the only glint that you can see in the system with that was putting the Red Bulls on the shirt, you know, the colour changes. I think that was but it drove the sales of the second kit through the roof.

“Investment at any level is good and it just shows the power, the business network that they’ve got. And I don’t think having another club, you know, the likes of Rangers is going to be an issue to Leeds in any way, shape or form whether there’ll be player trading going each way. But then you look at the players that are in the Rangers side at the moment.

“Would any of the players from Rangers get into the Leeds United side in the Championship? You would question that. But maybe it would work the other way with players going on loan.”