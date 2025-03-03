The Rangers talent has been joined at the Scottish Championship club by an Ibrox friend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers talent has been left delighted over an Ibrox transfer decision to send a close friend out to join him in the Scottish Championship.

Adam Devine is currently out on loan at Queen’s Park, who stunned Rangers in the Scottish Cup last month. He scored one of the four goals as the Spiders hammered Raith Rovers 4-0 in the second tier on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It keeps them in touching distance of the play-off promotion places race but with game came another Rangers loanee debutant. Leon King joined the club on loan for the rest of the season ahead of kick-off amid limited Ibrox involvement.

Rangers loanee boost

King featured in the Champions League under Giovanni van Bronckhorst but his senior development has stalled in recent seasons. Devine says it’s great to have the central defender about the group, saying on Queen’s Park’s win at the weekend and King: “I've come through the ranks at Rangers with Leon.

“I know how talented and how good a football player he is and he's a great person as well. So we're obviously delighted to get him in and it adds more strength and depth to the squad. Every game in the Championship is a tough one, but you need to go in believing in your game plan and try to win.

"Scoring four goals against any team is a difficult task, we've been able to do that so we move on with confidence. The manager has said it's an important two weeks coming up and he wanted us to start well. We have done that and now we all need to look forward. It's something I want to add to my game, goals and assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my first game I got an assist and now I've got on the scoresheet. We started the game slower than we had hoped for and Raith began well. But I felt we were the better team for the majority of the game. When we got the first goal the team really settled down."

Boss Callum Davidson said to club media after the game, with a particular nod to one of his loanee’s currently from Rangers, with their next Scottish Cup game coming against Aberdeen: “Overall, [we scored] good goals. Adam Devine, we have to talk about him, I think he shanked it in the top corner but I think he has that bit of quality, and he’s shown it in the games that he’s played.”

Queen’s Park take on Rangers man

Speaking upon signing Devine from Rangers on loan, Director of Football Darren O’Donnell commented to the club’s website: “I’m delighted to have secured Adam on loan from Rangers. He had offers to play elsewhere, however he believes Queen’s Park is the right move for him. Adam comes with first team experience and I’m sure he’ll fit right into the team for the remainder of the season.”

Davidson added: “I’m delighted to secure Adam’s services for the second half of the season. He strengthens our defensive options, which was an area I was keen to boost during this window.”