Rangers could be set to make way for a transfer exit for the left back.

Jefte is heading for the Rangers exit door, according to claims, as a London meeting could seal his departure.

The Brazilian left back joined the Light Blues from Fluminense last year after a loan spell in Europe with APOEL. While his potential has been clear, his defensive ability has come under the microscope and it has had right back Max Aarons start the campaign in that position, albeit Jefte came back into that role for matches against Viktoria Plzen and Dundee.

According to UOL, a preliminary agreement has been struck for Jefte to return to Brazil with Palmeiras, with Rangers facing Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 this weekend before a Champions League play off crunch versus Club Brugge. Now a meeting in the Big Smoke could put a pin on his Rangers career at 56 appearances.

Jefte Rangers transfer exit latest

It’s stated: “Palmeiras has made progress in recent hours in negotiations for left-back Jefté, with whom they have a preliminary verbal agreement to sign a five-year contract.

“Talks are well underway. There are still bureaucratic adjustments to finalise the deal with Rangers, so an in-person meeting is scheduled to take place in London this Thursday (14), with a representative from Rangers in attendance. The Palmeiras board is confident in the signing and expects to have the player available next week - the Scottish team will play on Tuesday (19) against Club Brugge of Belgium in the Champions League group stage play-off.”

There was plenty of excitement around the talent when he signed in the Phillipe Clement era, with Nils Koppen still working at that time as director of football recruitment. Clement said: “Jefté is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period. He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward - I look forward to working with him in the months to come.”

Why Jefte signed for Rangers

Koppen, commented: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jefté to the club, he is a player we have been interested in for a number of months and it is fantastic to have him join the club. We are planning for the future, and young talented players, like Jefté, will be crucial in that.”

Jefte added: “I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club. I am already looking forward to meeting my new teammates, working with the coaching staff, and continuing to learn and develop my game as a Rangers player.”

Currently, head coach Russell Martin has some uncertainty around the left back role. He has already stated Aarons is not the long term solution with Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz heavily linked with an exit. That then leaves youngster Robbie Fraser as a natural option, having ended last season on loan at Livingston, where he impressed in their promotion back to the Premiership.