Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Cypriot champions at Ibrox.

Rangers can secure progression to the Europa League knockout stages with victory over Aris Limassol at Ibrox this evening.

Philippe Clement, who replaced previous manager Michael Beale following their first two games in Group C, will put his unbeaten record on the line yet again against the Cypriot champions who sit rock-bottom of the section and are fighting to remain in the competition.

The Belgian faced a defensive selection headache for this crucial fixture, with Ben Davies, Leon King John Souttar and Dujon Sterling all pushing hard for a start.

Clement has made THREE changes to his starting XI from the side that drew 1-1 with Aberdeen in their latest Scottish Premiership match on Sunday. Connor Goldson misses out through suspension, while Leon Balogun (not registered for Europa League) and Tom Lawrence drop out of the line-up.

Ben Davies and John Souttar form a new central defensive pairing, with Sam Lammers reclaiming his spot to fill the No.10 role. Midfielders Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin and winger Scott Wright miss out through injury.

There's also no space for Ridvan Yilmaz and Kieran Dowell who were omitted from the European squad. Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo will hope they can make an impact off the bench.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this evening’s Europa League clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Ben Davies, John Souttar, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Jose Cifuentes; Sam Lammers, Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Leon King, Adam Devine, Ross McCausland, Cole McKinnon.

Aris Limassol starting XI (4-4-2)

Vanailson Alves, Slobodan Urosevic, Caju, Steeve Yago, Alex Moucketou-Moussounda, Leo Bengtsson, Karol, Struski, Julius Szokei, Shavy Babicka, Aleksandr Kokorin, Mihlali Mayambala

And the bench...