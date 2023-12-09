Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Dark Blues at Ibrox.

Rangers entertain Dundee at Ibrox this afternoon bidding to remain on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic's coattails in the title race.

Belgian boss Philippe Clement maintained his unbeaten start to life at Ibrox by passing his latest test against Hearts at Tynecastle in midweek. The Light Blues created plenty of chance but only had one goal to show for their efforts, with Abdallah Sima's 12th of the season proving decisive.

Two consecutive clean sheets will have pleased Clement and his coaching staff and a third straight league win against the Dark Blues this weekend would set the club up nicely for what is a huge run of games over the next couple of weeks.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers scores to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Dens Park earlier this season.

Since losing 5-0 to Rangers at Dens Park last month, Dundee have converted ten goals in their last four matches and will be hopeful of serving up a more competitive battle on this occasion.

Gers manager Clement has made FOUR changes to his starting XI from the side that narrowly defeated Hearts 1-0 in Gorgie. Jose Cifuentes is drafted into midfield in place of the injured Tom Lawrence, while Connor Goldson drops to the bench in place of fit-again John Souttar.

Borna Barisic has recovered from a muscular problem to replace Ridvan Yilmaz at left-back and there's a change on the right-hand side with Rabbi Matondo starting in favour of youngster Ross McCausland.

Crocked frontman Danilo will be absent for a sustained period of time, with Cyriel Dessers edging out Kemar Roofe to lead the line on this occasion. Injured trio Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin and Scott Wright remain out.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Jose Cifuentes; Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima; Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Goldson, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Ben Davies, Leon King, Ross McCausland.

Dundee starting XI (5-3-2)

Trevor Carson; Joe Shaughnessy (C), Jordan McGhee, Amadou Bakayoko, Lyall Cameron, Ricki Lamie, Luke McCowan, Zak Rudden, Malachi Boateng, Aaron Donnelly, Antonio Portales.

And the bench...