Rangers face Benfica tonight.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI and substitutes to take on Benfica in their crunch UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg at Ibrox. The Belgian has made changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Hibernian 2-0 at Easter Road on Sunday to advance to the Scottish Cup semi-finals as he aims to guide a team to the latter stages of a European competition for the first time as a coach.

Todd Cantwell isn't in the XI but makes the bench on his comeback from injury. Dujon Sterling misses out through injury after starting against Hibs and Ross McCausland makes the bench after a knock sustained in Leith. Victory against a fragile foes coming under pressure from all sides will book passage to the last eight draw which takes place in Nyon on Friday.

What has Philippe Clement said?

"My players are ready. I see the freshness is back, the hunger is really big and we know we have to play above our level to qualify," the Belgian added. We're going to do everything to do that and with the support of the fans that can give something extra.

"This game was sold out really fast although it's an early kick-off, but we could have sold the stadium two or three times so that shows already how much support there is from the fans and they're really excited for this game. We will be creative, the players are up to that. We are also realistic, we know it would be a really big surprise in Europe if we could take out Benfica but we are really hungry to do that."

Here’s your confirmed starting line ups ahead of tonight's UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg clash...

Rangers starting XI:

Benfica starting XI: