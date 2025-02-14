The star has paid thanks to Rangers, Sunderland and Derby County.

A striker has thanked Rangers, Sunderland, Derby County and more after calling time on his career.

Martyn Waghorn has retired from the game after a short-lived stint at Northampton Town. The striker started his career at Sunderland, who he has sent a touching message to after they handed him his chance in the game.

Waghorn netted 44 goals with 17 assists over 78 games for Rangers and also featured for the likes of Derby County. Now taking to social media, he has paid a tribute to each and every one of his former clubs after deciding to hang up his boots.

He said: “Football. It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve been very fortunate to pay for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted.

“Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Rangers, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town. I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs. Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There has been some manage memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever.

”Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for giving me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all. To represent my country at various age groups was always an honour and to score on my England U21 debut was such a proud moment.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way. I would like to mention some great academy coaches, Elliot Dickman, Ged McNamee & Kevin Ball to name a few but also everyone who helped me during my time at the academy. The friends and people I’ve met along the way… it’s been some journey.

“My family, thank you. Honestly I don’t know where I would without you all. Mam and Dad thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and with me, starting at Boldon Colts with you dad, what an amazing journey we’ve been on. Leoni, Ruben and Enzo. I can’t put into words how grateful I am to have had you by my side in my career. To share amazing memories and moments with you is something I will cherish forever.

”I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life and career as a dad and husband. Thank you. Waggy.”