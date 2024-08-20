Tony Docherty has commented on the future of Luke McCowan amid Celtic interest. | Getty Images

Former Rangers hero Derek Ferguson believes that the Light Blues must use the money raised from Glen Kamara’s sell-on in the right way to give the team the best chance of winning silverware this season.

Kamara, who played 118 league matches for Rangers between 2019 and 2023, completed an £8.4m transfer from Leeds to Rennes this summer after just one season at Elland Road. This earned Rangers a bonus of around £800,000 due to a sell-on clause which was placed in the original £5m deal to sell him to Leeds last summer.

Ferguson believes Kamara is worth more than the £5m that Rangers ultimately got for him 12 months ago but believes that the six-figure windfall offers the club a vital lifeline in the transfer market, particularly after the Gers failure to reach the Champions League.

Speaking to Ibrox News, Ferguson explained: “I think ideally we’d have been looking to get a wee bit more for Glen.

“But he was a kind of classic one who tailed off towards the end. You could tell he was wanting to be playing maybe down in England, that’s where his ambition was lying.Of course, it’s like every player that walks out the door you think he should be worth a few bob more.

“But listen, we cannae grumble at the moment, any money that is coming in we should just be thankful for it and try to use it in the right way. Try and improve that starting XI. I keep talking about we need five or six.

“At the end of the day it might not be about that quantity, it’s maybe one or two in at the moment of quality that’s going to give us a bit of a lift.”

Tony Docherty comments on Luke McCowan’s future amid Celtic links

Champions Celtic are bracing themselves for a club-record offer in excess of £25m for playmaker Matt O’Riley.

English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the charge for the player’s signature as they target a long-term replacement for Pascal Gross after his sale to Borussia Dortmund. O’Riley’s potential departure would leave a huge void in the squad after his significant contribution of 19 goals and 18 assists last season.

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that at least two arrivals would be needed if the Danish international was to leave, and one name that is supposedly high on the club’s shortlist is Dundee star Luke McCowan.

The 26-year-old midfielder registered 10 goals and five assists in the Premiership last term and is now in the final year of his contract at Dens Park. Hibernian have already seen several bids turned down for the former Ayr United man as speculation continues to intensify - and now Dundee boss Tony Docherty has weighed in on the future of his side’s prize asset.

Per The Courier, Docherty has continued to be coy on his future when pressed on the subject, stating: “Absolutely nothing, nothing since Saturday.

“He trained with the squad again on Monday, and he was part of our normal analysis session. So, nothing more to say.”