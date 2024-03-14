Rangers to be 'backed heavily' in summer as Celtic plan 'complete overhaul'

Rangers manager Philippe Clement during a training session ahead of the Europa League last 16 second leg against Benfica. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The summer transfer window is now just a few months away. Celtic and Rangers are both looking to make waves when it opens - but who will they look to bring on board?

A popular pundit has predicted that Phillipe Clement will be 'heavily backed' by the Rangers board in the summer, as he looks to leave his mark on the squad - meanwhile, Celtic are beginning to lay the groundwork for a 'complete overhaul' when the summer transfer window opens its doors.

Barry Ferguson predicts Rangers will be 'heavily backed' by the board in summer

Barry Ferguson expects Rangers to be 'heavily backed' by the board in the summer - especially so if they Light Blues collect the £40 million prize money for winning the Europa League at the end of the season.

Speaking to Go Radio, Ferguson said: "It would be a massive bonus if they do win [the Europa League] because as you just mentioned, there's a £40 million prize. I'm sure the vast majority of that would go towards the manager.

"[Fabio] Silva, you are starting to see him produce the goods and [Mohamed] Diomande, who I think is just only going to get better and better. He's one of these players. That's the model that Rangers are trying with bringing in players. I think it's around the £4 million mark to make it permanent in the summer."

Celtic planning 'complete overhaul' in the summer

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to conduct a 'complete overhaul' on his Celtic squad in the summer transfer window. According to a report from Football Insider, the Northern Irishman wants to bring a goalkeeper, a winger and a striker to the club.

