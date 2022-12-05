The email was sent out to supporters housed in the Broomloan Stand last week.

Rangers have circulated an email to season ticket holders to guage their opinion on a potential seating move which would allow Union Bears supporters group to create a central singing section within Ibrox stadium.

Supporters who occupy a seat in the Broomloan Stand have been contacted to query whether they would prefer a central move for the ultras group, who currently reside in the BF1 section of the ground.

Advertisement

They were responsible for organising a special Tifo celebration to mark the club’s 150th anniversary and have grown from a handful of fans in recent years. However, the ultras group have been eager to relocate with the club earmarking section BF3 - siutuated right behind the goal - as a possible option.

Fans of Rangers LFC show their support during the UEFA WomenÂ´s Champions League Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Rangers and SL Benfica

It is believed a switch of location to the middle of the stand, which was previously trialled during the Premier Sports Cup clash with Queen of the South last season, will help to generate a better atmosphere. The possibility of rail seating was also discussed at the club’s AGM last year.

GlasgowWorld understands that only when the Union Bears complete a move elsewhere would any change to the seating plan in the stadium take place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The email read: “Fan engagement is critical to Rangers success, and the Rangers board are committed to improving fan engagement and ensuring supporters’ voices are heard at every level. Rangers have been approached by a group of supporters who have proposed to create a central singing section within the Broomloan Front with the aim of enhancing match day atmosphere within Ibrox Stadium.