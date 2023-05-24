The Light Blues icon will be honoured for his outstanding service to the club after his exit was announced yesterday.

Rangers have confirmed plans to trial a one-off ‘singing section’ at Ibrox for Allan McGregor’s testimonial match against English Premier League side Newcastle United in July.

The veteran goalkeeper, 41, is one of FIVE players who will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, along with Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent. The outgoing quintet will get the chance to bid an emotional farewell to fans during tonight’s Premiership clash with Hearts at Ibrox in their final home game of the season.

Gers legend McGregor, who made his debut in a Scottish Cup tie against Forfar Athletic back in 2002, has been honoured with a testimonial match against Eddie Howe’s Magpies on Tuesday, July 18 for his outstanding service to the club across two separate spells.

The Light Blues have outlined plans to use the fixture as an opportunity to test out a singing section in the Copland Stand, that will ensure supporters group the Union Bears vacate their normal Broomloan Stand spot. Newcastle have also been handed a 7,000 away allocation.

A club statement read: “Rangers are today pleased to confirm ticketing details for Allan McGregor’s testimonial match on Tuesday, 18 July.

“Premier League Newcastle United will provide fantastic opposition for Gers, with McGregor the first Light Blues star since John Brown in 2001 to be honoured with a testimonial match. As well as marking McGregor’s incredible contribution to the club, a percentage of proceeds from the evening will also go to charities nominated by the goalkeeper.

“Newcastle supporters have been allocated the entire Broomloan Stand for the fixture, with season ticket holders in this area able to purchase an alternative seat in an exclusive ‘movers sale’. Additionally, a trial singing section will be created in section CF3 of the Copland Stand for this fixture, and again, affected supporters in this area can purchase a seat in the ‘movers sale’.”