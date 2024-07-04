James Tavernier plays the captain's role at Rangers | (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers speculation refuse to go away surrounding the captain.

James Tavernier’s Rangers future continues to be the subject of debate - and a former star reckons his successor is already in place.

The captain’s impact at Ibrox since his arrival from Wigan in 2015 is unquestioned, having scored an extraordinary 125 goals with 129 assists from right-back, captaining the club to every major honour in Scotland once. But reports of interest from the Saudi Pro League has refused to go away ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dujon Sterling was brought into the club last summer as a right-back, but he has played a variety of roles under boss Philippe Clement. Derek Ferguson believes the former Chelsea and Stoke man is the ideal replacement were Tavernier to go - which in his opinion should happen.

The ex-Rangers star believes it’s the right time for a parting of ways, and a familiar face at right-back. Speaking to Ibrox News, the former midfielder said: “We’ve got a ready-made replacement for Tavernier in Sterling.

“A lot of Rangers fans keep saying to me, ‘Oh we need to get him in the middle of the park, that’s his best position’.

“No, for me, I think he’d be outstanding in a position that he knows pretty well when he was on loan at Stoke City. I just think it’s the perfect time for Tav to go, with our praise, earn a few bob, and get Sterling in that position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad