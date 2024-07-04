Kenny McLean is a top target for Rangers this summer, according to reports. | Getty Images

The latest transfer reports as Rangers suffer a double setback

Rangers have missed out on the chance to sign highly-rated Bayern Munich and Germany U20 winger Yusuf Kadayi after weeks of speculation linking him with a move to Ibrox.

The Daily Record claimed that the 20-year-old was a top target for Philippe Clement’s side this summer as the Belgian aims to add more flair at the top end of the pitch.

The winger, who impressed on loan at Schalke last term, was said to be close, but the winger has instead opted for a move to Augsburg for a fee of £760,000.

A statement from Bayern Munich’s website confirmed the news, it reads: “Yusuf Kabadayi is another player who’s made the step up from the FC Bayern Campus to professional football. He was built up step by step. He came through every youth team at Bayern and gained experience with the reserves before getting a year’s match practice at Schalke in the second division. He has the potential to make it. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Earlier this week, Record Sport claimed that Rangers were keeping close tabs on 40-time Scotland international and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean.

The 32-year-old, who played three times for Scotland at Euro 2024, is proven in the Scottish Premiership from his time at Aberdeen and is regarded as someone who could make a difference after the departure of John Lundstram.

However, a deal for the experienced midfielder seems unlikely at this moment in time with Rangers Review claiming that the deal is off due to an impasse between McLean’s wage demands and what the Ibrox club are willing to pay for him to join.

“Another player who has been heavily linked with Rangers is Kenny McLean,” Derek Clark said. “We spoke about experience, we touched on how a deal would have to be right for Rangers.